Disney Leads Global Box Office $3.4 Billion

2023 has been a pretty weird year for Disney at the box office. While it seems some of their projects have disappointed, they still hold a pretty good lead over other studios in terms of box office totals.

According to Deadline, Disney has grossed over $3.4 billion ($1.35 billion domestic and $2.05 billion overseas) at the global box from January 1 through July 2. While this is still a drop from their dominant 2019 year at the box office, exhibitors are still thankful as Disney no longer does day and date releases via Disney+, as theaters are finally seeing numbers in a post-pandemic landscape that had many believe theaters would disappear altogether.

Marvel Studios is a large part of the box office numbers with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is the second highest grossing movie of the year, totaling $2.1 billion worldwide in 2023. This destroys the numbers of their biggest competitor WB/DC as Black Adam, Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Flash brought in a mere $773 million.

Among the top 20 grossing films of the year to date, Disney owns five of them: GOTG3 ($837M), Little Mermaid ($525M, No. 5), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($476M at No. 6), Elemental at No. 12 with $188M and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with $131M at No. 16.

Disney still has a handful of massive titles to come this year including Haunted Mansion, Wish, and The Marvels.

