Report: Johnny Depp Open to Working With Disney Again

According to a report from PEOPLE, an insider with knowledge of Johnny Depp’s plans revealed that the Disney Legend is receptive to collaborating with Disney once more. The source stated that Depp would be willing to take on a Disney venture, such as a prospective Pirates of the Caribbean sequel, even though he had previously expressed his unwillingness to return.

“Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.” Source

After his very public defamation trial against Amber Heard last year, which hurt Depp’s career including being kicked of the Fantastic Beasts franchise and ultimately losing any probable work with Disney, the actor made it very clear that he would never forgive Disney for the way they publicly distanced themselves from him. Depp won the case against Heard and the question remains, what happens next?

According to PEOPLE’s source, Depp’s feelings towards the studio have now softened, meaning audiences could see Jack Sparrow take to the high seas once again.

Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Deadline earlier this year that he would still reach out to Depp because Johnny was both his friend and “an amazing artist.” Acknowledging that enough time has passed between him, Disney, and Depp, he explained his reasoning by saying, “You go through things in life that you wish you hadn’t done right.” Bailey was asked about Depp once again and said “Noncommittal at this point,” which is an inkling that a return is very possible.

For those unaware, Disney is actually developing multiple Pirates projects, one female-led spin-off, a sixth film in the already established universe, and a Disney+ series, which is in the very early stages. It is unlikely we will hear much on these projects until things blow over with the ongoing writers strike and impending actors strike.

The franchise originated with the Pirates of the Caribbean theme ride attraction, which opened at Disneyland in 1967, the last Disney theme park attraction overseen by Walt Disney. The attraction can be found at four Disney theme parks. Since then, it has become a moneymaker, the five films have grossed over $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office. The franchise has also become a revenue booster in video games, merchandise, and more.

