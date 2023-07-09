Sandra Oh is Down to Return For ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Disney is in the early stages on a third entry in the Princess Diaries franchise and while the ongoing writers strike might have thrown a wrench in development, one actress is ready to make a return.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, posted online Friday, Sandra Oh had a message for the film’s creative team about a potential return as Vice Principal Gupta, “I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world.”

Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl) is currently writing The Princess Diaries 3. My guess is like Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted, this film will be exclusive to Disney+, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time. Sadly the original Director Garry Marshall passed away a few years ago so the search for a new director to tackle the project is underway.

A few months back rumors surfaced that the studio was eyeing Zendaya for a role as the new princess in the film and would feature star Anne Hathaway as Queen of Genovia. As of now, Disney Legend Julie Andrews is not attached to return, and expressed that she will not likely return.

Also, few years back talks of a Disney+ spinoff were planned and centered around Mia’s half-sister. It is unknown if this new film will pull from the now-canceled spinoff.

