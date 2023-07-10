‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Composer Rob Simonsen to Score ‘Deadpool 3’

Earlier today, Hugh Jackman broke the internet, sharing the first official look at his return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, donning the iconic yellow and blue suit. Now, there is more news on the project.

According to Film Music Reporter, composer Rob Simonsen is reteaming with director Shawn Levy to score the first Deadpool entry from Marvel Studios. Simonsen scored Levy’s The Adam Project, which also starred Ryan Reynolds, for Netflix and worked with him on Stranger Things episodes.

Simonsen’s other work includes the Sundance Film Festival features The Way, Way Back and The Spectacular Now; the Lionsgate feature film The Age of Adaline; and most recently Love, Simon, Stargirl, Hollywood Stargirl, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the critically acclaimed indie The Whale.

Other Deadpool veterans returning for the threequel, as previously reported, include Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Stefan Kapicic, who respectively portray Deadpool’s cab driver sidekick Dopinder, his roommate Blind Al, his fiancée Vanessa — who in the sequel was killed and then revived — and the metallic mutant Colossus. Comedian Rob Delaney is also back as Peter.

The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen. Channing Tatum is rumored to appear as Gambit, a role he has been circling for a decade. Owen Wilson is also returning as Mobius from the Loki series.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Considering that these characters are appearing in the film, there may be a chance this isn’t a soft reboot after all. There are rumors that Mobius and the TVA will appear to go after Deadpool for the time traveling he did at the end of Deadpool 2.

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FILM, or whatever it winds up being called, is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will produce. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts