New ‘Alita’ Movies Are Officially On The Way

In the four years since Alita: Battle Angel hit theaters, it has gained quite the cult following. While a single sequel has been teased on several occasions in the past, it seems as if we now have official confirmation that more than one film are actual development.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Hollywood mega-producer and icon James Cameron casually confirmed that he was working on sequels to Alita while discussing his recent decision to see his California mansion.

“[For] Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin, so it just didn’t make sense for us [to live here] anymore,” he said.

Now, Cameron may not have revealed any new info about the films or any deadlines for when fans should expect them to enter development, but he didn’t need to. His simple acknowledgement is good enough because fans know that when he wants something done – it doesn’t matter how long it takes – it gets done.

Industry insider Daniel RPK substantiated Cameron’s claim on his Patreon by saying sources close to him confirm that multiple sequels are in the works as well. Now, we just wait.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film is based on the Japanese manga Gunnm and follows a cyborg named Alita who awakens in a new body without memory of her past and sets out to uncover her destiny. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson co-star.

You can view the film in its entirety on Disney+.

