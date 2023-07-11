‘Haunted Mansion’ Will Still Have a Premiere at Disneyland if SAG-AFTRA Strike Moves Forward

As a writer’s strike continues, an impending actors strike looms, which could cause talent to miss out on premieres, cons, and other events. However, Disney has a major movie coming out and they arent missing their premiere.

According to Variety, Disney will move forward with their premiere of the Haunted Mansion, which is being held at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on July 15. If the actors guild does call a strike, the premiere will pivot to a “fan event.” Haunted Mansion‘s premiere is the first major event to take place following the strike deadline.

That said, if the strike does take place the film’s stack cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner and Lindsay Lamb, would no longer be able to take part in the premiere. It is unknown if director Justin Simien would be away if the actors are.

Strike or no strike, Disney plans to have over 2,000 guests, including fans in costumes, at the premiere. The screening takes place at 7 p.m. PT at the Hyperion Theater, where Roger’s The Musical is performed, with a pre-reception featuring food and drinks starting at about 5 p.m. As of now, there is no strike and the stars are set to make an appearance.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin andJonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers. The film hits theaters on July 28.

