The Walt Disney Company Nabs Over 150 Emmy Nominations Across All Categories

The nominations for the 75th annual Emmy awards dropped earlier today. In what might very well be a new record, Disney nabbed more than 150 nominations across the Television Academy’s dozens of categories, including Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Drama!

Unsurprisingly, Abbott Elementary dominated again. with Quinta Brunson scoring another nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her co-stars Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph also scored nominations in the Supporting Actress category. Tyler James Williams also got a nomination in the Supporting Actor category.

For Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, only Martin Short got a nomination for Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. However, he’s not the only Disney representation in the category as Jeremy Allen White also got a nomination for his performance in FX’s The Bear.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the hit series, which just premiered its second season last month. Co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edibiri nabbed nominations in the Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress categories, while the series as a whole nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Comedy series alongside Abbott and Only Murders.

For Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama series, Jeff Bridges and Elisabeth Moss received lone nominations for their performances in FX’s The Old Man and Hulu’s The Handmaiden’s Tale respectively.

Arguably the biggest – and most welcome – surprise came in the form of Andor‘s nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. It’s name now rests among other buzz-worthy series including Succession, The Crown, and Better Call Saul.

Nothing compares to Disney’s Prey ,Hocus Pocus 2, and Fire Island receiving nominations for Best Television Movie.

YTo view the full list of categories and nominees, you can click here.

