20th Century
  • July 13, 2023

20th Century Studios Pic ‘Quiz Lady’ to Debut on Hulu in November

20th Century Studios’ Quiz Lady, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh about a dysfunctional family and the game show which just might be the key to their salvation, will premiere November 3, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

In the original film, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.

The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers.

(L-R): Sandra Oh as Jenny Yum and Nora Lum as Anne Yum in 20th Century Studios’ QUIZ LADY, exclusively on Hulu. Photo by Michele K Short. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
(L-R): Jason Schwartzman as Ron Heacock and Nora Lum as Anne Yum in 20th Century Studios’ QUIZ LADY, exclusively on Hulu. Photo by Michele K Short. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
(L-R): Sandra Oh as Jenny Yum and Nora Lum as Anne Yum in 20th Century Studios’ QUIZ LADY, exclusively on Hulu. Photo by Michele K Short. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
(L-R): Nora Lum as Anne Yum and Sandra Oh as Jenny Yum in 20th Century Studios’ QUIZ LADY, exclusively on Hulu. Photo by Michele K Short. ©2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Will Ferrell as Tery McTeer in 20th Century Studios’ QUIZ LADY, exclusively on Hulu. Photo by Michele K Short. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

