‘Deadpool 3’ Halts Filming Due to Actors Strike

Marvel Studios has halted filming on Deadpool 3 due to the ongoing SAG strike.

The strike, which we support, has halted production on multiple projects for Disney including the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which has a week left of filming to go, and Tron: Ares, which is scheduled to start filming next month but will likely change barring a last-minute deal that would end the strike.

Deadpool 3 sees the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner, who surprisingly returns to the Marvel fold as Elektra. Also reprising their roles from the previous Deadpool films are Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wilson’s blind elderly roommate, Karan Soni as Dopinder, a taxi driver and admirer of Wilson who serves as his de facto chauffeur, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, a member of the X-Men with the mutant ability to transform his entire body into organic steel, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend and fellow X-Men member, and Rob Delaney as Peter, a member of Wilson’s “X-Force” team. Additionally, Emma Corrin has been cast in a lead villain role, and Matthew Macfadyen is cast in an undisclosed role, which is rumored to be a TVA agent.

The film is being directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, from a script by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as well as Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. Rob Simonsen was hired to compose the film’s score, after previously working with Levy on The Adam Project and the fourth season of Stranger Things

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 3, 2024.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts