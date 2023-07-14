Disney Lists The Haunted Mansion on Zillow

Anyone looking for a new home, or a Haunted Mansion? Disney’s Haunted Mansion is looking for a new buyer after the home was listed on Zillow. The 13,195 square-foot property is located in New Orleans Square, just minutes away from the downtown area.

Only minutes from downtown New Orleans, just outside the city on a secluded bayou road, this property, which dates back to the late 19th century, has been miraculously preserved in its original condition. It is important to disclose that this property is indeed haunted, and its inhabitants inflict terror and promise eternal entrapment to all who enter. We are certain that you will find this place irresistible and promise that once you see it in person, you will find it impossible to leave it behind.

Property Highlights

Unique Architecture: The home showcases an exquisite blend of Gothic Revival and Victorian aesthetics, exuding an air of timeless malevolence. The stately facade, complete with a grand entrance and eerie ambiance, creates a horrifying experience which includes the feeling of complete hopelessness that is bound to leave you questioning your own reality.

Home Details

Interior Details

Foyer: A grand entryway with statues that threaten your life.

Great Hall: Ideal for entertaining invited and uninvited guests.

Library: A collection that inspires unforgettable nightmares.

Ballroom: Lovely space where ghostly souls celebrate and imprison.

Séance Room: Perfect for summoning the dead and human possession.

Hallway: Didn’t get your steps in? Keep walking. Forever.

Conservatory: Enjoy exotic plants and eerie supernatural phenomena.

Attic: A foreboding room, a miserable unliving bride included.

Exterior Details

Gated Entrance: Great for keeping guests in. Forever.

Garden: Stroll the pathway full of elegant shrubbery and evil spirits.

Weather: Ominous dark clouds and eerie foreboding mist.

Cemetery: A constant mist and fog allows the unliving to roam freely.

Now of course, the listing was made to promote the movie, which hits theaters in 2 weeks. Disney is expected to turn the red carpet premiere, which was axed due to the ongoing actor’s strike, into a “fan event” at the Disneyland Resort. The event will occur at the Hyperion Theater at Disney’s California Adventure Park on July 15.

Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

