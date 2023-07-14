Samara Weaving to Star in 20th Century Studios Heist Thriller ‘Eenie Meanie’

Samara Weaving has booked her next project with 20th Century Studios. According to Deadline, the Ready or Not star has signed on to the heist thriller Eenie Meanie.

Shawn Simmons (The Continental: From the World of John Wick) is set to direct. Deadpool 3 writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the script and are producing. Much like a lot of the project 20th Century Studios are developing, Eenie Meanie will debut on Hulu. 20th Century Studios and Hulu saw success with releases like this such as 2022’s Predator movie Prey and the raunchy comedy Vacation Friends.

The film follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

