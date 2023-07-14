‘Snow White’ Set Photos Surface Featuring The Seven Magical Creatures

Reshoots are underway on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White and some new photos from the shoot have been revealed, thanks to DailyMail.

Rachel Zegler can be seen wearing Snow White’s famous yellow and blue dress and a red cape, is trailed by the group who are dressed in brightly coloured clothes and carrying work tools, which are the seven magical creatures that replaces the dwarfs.

EXCLUSIVE Snow White and the Seven… Politically-Correct Companions? https://t.co/gOantUJDEQ pic.twitter.com/Gn8NpFIEKP — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 14, 2023

A source connected with the production explained that the seven creatures will be more like the trolls in Frozen, or JRR Tolkein’s hobbits. They will have two legs, two arms and a face with eyes, nose and a mouth . . . but not be actually human. These characters will go through CGI process in post production.

Gal Gadot is playing the villainious Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap, who can be seen in the set photos, is playing the new character Jonathan, Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy, which is interesting since he isn’t in the set photos. As of now, the rest of the cast is being kept under wraps.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character. A first look at Zegler’s Snow White was revealed via set photos back in May.

Snow White is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts