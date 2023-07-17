Disney+ Marvel
  • July 17, 2023

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Hitting Disney+ Next Month!

This just in: Nearly three months to the day it hit theaters, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be hitting Disney+ next month!

More specifically, fans will be able to stream the film beginning August 2nd!

Disney revealed the news with a brand new TV Spot which you can see below:

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” comes exclusively to Disney+ on August 2, joining the other two films of the trilogy, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Marvel
  • July 14, 2023

‘Deadpool 3’ Halts Filming Due to Actors Strike

Disney+ Marvel Reviews
  • July 13, 2023

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode Four Review: “Beloved”

Lucasfilm Marvel
  • July 13, 2023

Disney to Cut Back on Marvel and Star

Disney+
  • July 12, 2023

Disney+ to Debut 4K Restoration of ‘Cinderella’ in

20th Century ABC/Freeform/FOX Disney+ Hulu/FX The Walt Disney Company
  • July 12, 2023

The Walt Disney Company Nabs Over 150 Emmy