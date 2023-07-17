Sir Kenneth Branagh to Direct Live-Action ‘Gargoyles’ Movie

Fans have wanted it and it looks likes they are getting it. Disney is reportedly developing a live-action adaptation of their 90s animated cult classic, Gargoyles.

According to the Belfast Telegraphic, Sir Kenneth Branagh (Death on the Nile) has signed on to bring the Disney feature to life. Branagh this week also joined writers on the picket line in a strike that is set to spark an industry-wide shut-down. So it is unknown how far Gargoyles is in development, but we shouldn’t be hearing much news on this for the time being.

Branagh has become a Disney staple over the last few years, he directed the 2015 live-action adaptation of Cinderella and the 2020 film, Artemis Fowl. Branagh directed the 2011 film, Thor, which served as the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also did an uncredited voice appearance as the Asgardian Distress Caller at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Additionally, he directed the Fox film, Death on the Nile, in which he reprised his role of Hercule Poirot from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, he will again reprise his role and direct the third film in the franchise, A Haunting in Venice, out later this year.

Gargoyles is an animated television series produced by Walt Disney Television Animation, in collaboration with Jade Animation and Tama Productions for its first two seasons and Nelvana for its final, and originally aired from October 24, 1994 to February 15, 1997. The series features a species of nocturnal creatures known as gargoyles that turn to stone during the day. After spending a thousand years in an enchanted petrified state, the gargoyles (who have been transported from medieval Scotland) are reawakened in modern-day New York City, and take on roles as the city’s secret night-time protectors.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts