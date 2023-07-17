The Next ‘Bachelor’ Is…71-Years-Old?

You read that right.

Just when you thought The Bachelor franchise couldn’t get any crazier, it’s shifting its focus to a brand new demographic of viewers: senior citizens.

This fall, ABC will debut a brand new spin-off titled The Golden Bachelor.

Hosted by ordinary series host Jesse Palmer, the new reality dating TV series will follow one “hopeless romantic” as he ventures off to find love for a second time later on his life.

The star – and show’s inaugural Golden Bachelor – has been identified as Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old grandfather from Indiana. Similar to the regular series, he will be courted by numerous women under one roof for several weeks until he finds “the one”….again.

According to Deadline, Turner lost his wife just six years ago after a marriage that lasted over 40 decades. She was his high school sweetheart, and they raised two daughters and two granddaughters. It’s unclear if his family will play a role in the series, but they do support his decision.

Now, this series has been in the works for quite some time at ABC, with casting being teased during the 24th season of the Bachelor three years ago. It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the show’s delay.

The Golden Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Episodes will air exclusively on ABC this fall, before hitting Hulu the following day.

SOURCE: Deadline

