Ms. Marvel To Join The X-Men In New Comic Series Co-Written By Iman Vellani

Two months ago Kamala Khan was killed off in “The Amazing Spider-Man #26.” While her death caused quite a stir in the comic book community, it appears that it was all in preparation for an exciting new chapter in her story.

This August, Kamala Khan will quite literally be reborn in a brand new limited run titled “Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant.”

As the name implies, she will join the iconic X-Men. The official synopsis for the storyline is as follows:

“After Kamala’s heroic sacrifice that saved the world in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Kamala will be brought back thanks to the miracle of mutant resurrection in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1. What a way to learn she’s a mutant! The bad news is her debut doesn’t go exactly as planned, and soon all of mutantkind will be hunted worldwide as FALL OF X grips the Marvel Universe!

Into this thrilling age of hate and fear, Kamala will have a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to mutant culture! Amidst the action, behold an inspirational journey of self-discovery as Kamala explores this long-hidden truth about herself and realizes how it overlaps and interacts with other aspects of her identity.”

This new story perfectly aligns with the origin that has been hinted at in the character’s Marvel/Disney+ series that debuted last summer.

This extraordinary chapter for the character is co-written by the MCU’s own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani! She’ll be joined by writer of the recent DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL limited series and Ms. Marvel’s Disney+ series, Sabir Pirzada.

“Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored—only now there’s a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It’s going to be pretty crazy,” Vellani told Entertainment Weekly. “Hopefully, those readers who are kind of getting into the comics after the Disney+ show are going to have something fun to look forward to on shelves.”

