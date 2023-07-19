Hercule Poirot is Back in a New Trailer For ‘A Haunting in Venice’

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for A Haunting in Venice, the newest mystery featuring Kenneth Branagh’s detective Hercule Poirot.

Based on Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie and serves as a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), A Haunting in Venice follows Hercule Poirot, who is now retired, and must solve the murder of a guest at a séance he attended.

The full cast is set to feature Tina Fey (SNL), Brenton Thwaites (Titans), Jamie Dornan (Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone).

Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Micheal Green, who wrote the first two movies, wrote A Haunting in Venice. The project also reunites producer Judy Hofflund, and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard, along with filmmakers Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon.

