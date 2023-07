Disney may not be at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but that hasn’t stopped it from releasing a cool new teaser for one of its most anticipated projects.

Earlier today, the official account for Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians revealed character posters for Percy, Grover, and Annabeth.

You can check them out below!

Three heroes ready to face their Fates.



Our #PercyJackson. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/LzHi23rphE — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) July 22, 2023

About Post Author