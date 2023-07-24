Disney Considering Delaying ‘Wish,’ ‘Next Goal Wins,’ and ‘Poor Things’

Disney is gearing up to release Haunted Mansion this week and while we are all excited, future 2023 Disney releases are in jeopardy from hitting their release dates.
According to Bloomberg, The Walt Disney Company is reviewing its schedule of film releases through the rest of the year and may delay some titles. The reason behind the possible move is due to the ongoing actor’s strike as striking actors won’t help promote the pictures as well as attend any red carpet events. While it is still too early to tell what will happen as the strike continues Poor Things, Next Goal Wins, Wish, and Magazine Dreams are amongst the projects that could move.
Disney also has The Marvels set for November 10 but it is not in jeopardy of moving at this time, according to the business site.
Disney has had an up-and-down year at the box office so far with big hits from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to disappoints from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. That said, Disney is still the top studio at the box office with over $3 billion in 2023. The company has already shook up its release schedule once this year, delaying some major films by as long as three years.
The DisInsider supports those apart of 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.