Sam Raimi ‘Spider-Man 4’? Thomas Haden Church Has Heard Rumors

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is considered amongst the best comic book trilogies of all-time next to the Captain America trilogy and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. A fourth Spider-Man was in the works years ago but never came to fruition.

Fast forward over a decade later, Sam Raimi returned to the Marvel fold for Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness, just months after Raimi’s Spider-Man characters, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, even J. Jonah Jameson, made their MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This led fans to question whether Raimi could direct a new Spider-Man movie. While it seems crazy, Thomas Haden Church has heard otherwise.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Haden Church revealed he is been hearing some rumors, “There’s always been some kind of…I’ve heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo.”

In 2007, Spider-Man 4 entered development, with Raimi attached to direct and Maguire, Dunst, and other cast members set to reprise their roles. Both a fourth and a fifth film were planned and at one time the idea of shooting the two sequels concurrently was under consideration. In 2009, John Malkovich was in negotiations to play Vulture with Anne Hathaway playing Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat. However, in 2010, Sony revealed that plans for Spider-Man 4 had been canceled due to Raimi’s withdrawal from the project.

Following the appearance of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a fan campaign has been trending on Twitter under the name #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4, calling for Sony to make a fourth film in the Spider-Man series directed by Sam Raimi with Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. Raimi later expressed interest in doing so in April 2022, noting that another sequel to his Spider-Man trilogy was possible after the introduction of the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home and his MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He stated the next month that he had no plans to direct Spider–Man 4, but would do so if offered the opportunity to direct a story he approved of.

