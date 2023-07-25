Disney’s Unwillingness to Pay Writers/Actors Fairly Has Caused Searchlight’s ‘Poor Things’ Release Back 3 Months

Yesterday, a report from Bloomberg revealed that due to the ongoing writers and actor strikes Disney is considering moving some of its 2023 releases back. Well, Searchlight’s Poor Things is the first to move.

The film is still set to make its world premiere at this years Venice Film Festival next month. Even with the confirmation at Venice, the film’s original early fall release date could potentially mean a lack of promotion from actors if a SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing as actors are not allowed to promote any film while on strike. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish and Searchlight Pictures’ Next Goal Wins are also possible projects that could shift release dates.

Clearly inspired by Frankenstein, the Searchlight Pictures film stars Academy Award winner Emma Stone as a young woman who is brought back to life by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, the woman becomes eager to learn. So eager that she eventually runs off Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer.

Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Margaret Qualley co-star.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Tony McNamara penned the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray.

The DisInsider supports those apart of 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

