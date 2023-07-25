Haunted Mansion Fans, Spirit Halloween Has You Covered

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is finally hitting theaters this week and Spirit Halloween has everything that fans need to transform their home into the spot for grim grinning ghosts.

Bring the otherworldly energy of 999 happy haunts to your home with Spirit’s new home collection, which includes:

You can find even more Haunted Mansion essentials on SpiritHalloween.com and at Spirit Halloween stores opening nationwide this August. Let me know if you have any questions!

Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts