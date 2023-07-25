Haunted Mansion Fans, Spirit Halloween Has You Covered

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is finally hitting theaters this week and Spirit Halloween has everything that fans need to transform their home into the spot for grim grinning ghosts.
Bring the otherworldly energy of 999 happy haunts to your home with Spirit’s new home collection, which includes:
- Foolish Mortals Sign – The Haunted Mansion, $17.99
- Welcome foolish mortals into your home with this officially licensed Disney’s The Haunted Mansion sign.
- Crowned Ghost Sign – Haunted Mansion, $22.99
- Set the creepy mood with this sign featuring the scariest phantom of them all.
- Old Woman Ghost Sign – Haunted Mansion, $17.99
- Embrace your inner spirit and upgrade your haunted home décor collection with this old woman ghost sign.
- Disney’s The Haunted Mansion Decor Panels – 4 Pack, $34.99
- Transform your home into your very own stretching room when you hang up these petrifying panels.
- Haunted Mansion Lantern Globe, $44.99
- Highlight an iconic Haunted Mansion moment with this lantern globe that includes the trembling caretaker and his cowardly dog.
- Tabletop Skull – The Haunted Mansion, $21.99
- Add a touch of terror to your watch party vibes with this tabletop skull decoration.
- Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder – Disney’s The Haunted Mansion, $24.99
- “Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat. Call in the spirits wherever they’re at!” Channel your inner medium with the officially licensed Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder.
- Disney’s The Haunted Mansion Hitchhikers Side Steppers – 3 Pack, $99.99
- Beware of hitchhiking ghosts! Resurrect the iconic hitchhiking ghost trio this Halloween with animated Haunted Mansion Hitchhikers Side Steppers, but be careful or a ghost might follow you home!
- Haunted Mansion Metallic Lace Tablecloth, $16.99
- Upgrade your spooky soiree with this must-have metallic lace tablecloth.
You can find even more Haunted Mansion essentials on SpiritHalloween.com and at Spirit Halloween stores opening nationwide this August. Let me know if you have any questions!
Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.