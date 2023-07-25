Disney
  • July 25, 2023

Haunted Mansion Fans, Spirit Halloween Has You Covered

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is finally hitting theaters this week and Spirit Halloween has everything that fans need to transform their home into the spot for grim grinning ghosts.

Bring the otherworldly energy of 999 happy haunts to your home with Spirit’s new home collection, which includes:

Hai

You can find even more Haunted Mansion essentials on SpiritHalloween.com and at Spirit Halloween stores opening nationwide this August. Let me know if you have any questions!

Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

administrator
In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Disney Lucasfilm
  • July 17, 2023

OPINION: Why ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of

Disney Disney Parks and Resorts
  • July 17, 2023

Mears Connect & Sunshine Flyer Announce Merger, Enhancing

Disney Marvel
  • July 7, 2023

Jennifer Garner Suiting Back Up as Elektra in

Disney
  • July 6, 2023

Disney Leads Global Box Office With $3.4 Billion

Disney Disney Live-Action
  • July 3, 2023

Gal Gadot Teases Her Evil Queen Role in