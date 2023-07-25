20th Century
  • July 25, 2023

Sci-Fi Psychological Thriller ‘No One Will Save You’ Coming to Hulu September 22

20th Century Studios revealed details today about the all-new film No One Will Save You, a first-look image has also debuted. Starring Kaitlyn Dever, the captivating sci-fi psychological thriller begins streaming on Sept. 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories. 

No One Will Save You introduces Brynn Adams (Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, and Duffield produce, and Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce. 

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

administrator
In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

Leave a Reply

Related Post

20th Century
  • July 19, 2023

Hercule Poirot is Back in a New Trailer

Hans Zimmer (left) for Variety; John David Washington in 'The Creator' (right)
20th Century
  • July 18, 2023

Hans Zimmer Joins Forces With ‘Star Wars’ Director

20th Century
  • July 17, 2023

20th Century Studios Debuts New Trailer For ‘The

20th Century
  • July 14, 2023

Samara Weaving to Star in 20th Century Studios

20th Century
  • July 13, 2023

20th Century Studios Pic ‘Quiz Lady’ to Debut