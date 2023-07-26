Fantasmic! to Remain Closed Until 2024 at Disneyland, Dragon Will Not Return

Just months after a technical mishap during Fantasmic! at the Disneyland Resort caused the park to put a pause on the show, the resort has made the decision to put it on hold through at least Spring 2024.

When the show returns Mickey will continue to do battle with Maleficent; however, her dragon form will not be returning. Disney stated the Maleficent Dragon won’t be a part of the show at that time, but also has not gone as far as to say it will eventually return.

“Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests. With that in mind, we are planning the return of “Fantasmic!” with exciting new magic in spring 2024. As teams continue work on the show, we have launched nightly entertainment on the Rivers of America this summer and we are working on even more exciting entertainment offerings for our guests later this year,” a Disneyland spokesperson said.

On April 22, 2023 during the 10:30 PM performance of the show, the audio-animatronic dragon caught fire. It became engulfed in flames which resulted in its destruction. The Frontierland area was evacuated, with no injuries being reported according to the Anaheim Fire Department. The incident is still currently under investigation.

As performers and Disneyland Cast Members prepare for Fanasmic!’s return, the park has launched new entertainment in New Orleans Square, including Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band, who perform several times nightly. News about additional entertainment coming to the Rivers of America will be announced soon.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts