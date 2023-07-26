Most Instagrammable Disney Park Snacks Revealed in New Study

New analysis reveals the most picture-perfect food and drinks found at Disney Parks worldwide via Instagram.

The study, conducted by Disney travel planning experts MagicGuides, analyzed Instagram hashtag counts of over 50 different food and drink options exclusive to Disney Parks worldwide to discover which snack is the most popular on the social media platform.

For the study, only food and drink options that are solely linked to Disney Parks were analysed, to avoid skewing the data. For instance, hashtags for foods such as turkey legs or corn dogs were not counted, as although they can be bought in Disney, they are not exclusive to Disney Parks.

The study revealed that Dole Whips took the top spot as the most Instagrammable Disney Parks treat. With a whopping 316,535 recorded Instagram posts, the iconic Dole Whip receives more hashtags on Instagram than the rest of the top 10 combined. The refreshing soft serve is one of the Disney’s most talked about park treats which comes in various flavors and receives 58,000 average Google searches each month worldwide.

The second most picture-perfect treat found in Disney Parks is Blue Milk. Inspired by the Star Wars universe, Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge features these colorful and exotic plant-based milk drinks in two different flavors, blue and green. The analysis revealed that Blue Milk was the most Instagrammable among the two, receiving 55,275 hashtags, which is approximately 29,878 more hashtags than Green Milk, which ranks fourth.

Mickey Pretzels place next in the ranking, in third place. The classic soft and salty Mickey Pretzel has one of the biggest cult followings throughout Disney Parks and currently has 30,407 recorded hashtags on Instagram.

Green Milk is the fourth most Instagrammable Disney Parks treat, with a recorded 25,397 hashtags on Instagram. Luke Skywalker can be seen enjoying Blue Milk in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and Green Milk in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, and fans can now try the frozen treat for themselves in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The research revealed that Mickey Waffles are the fifth most Instagrammable Disney Park treat. As a Disney Parks staple, Mickey Waffles are located all across the parks worldwide and have a recorded 25,277 hashtags on Instagram.

Disney Popcorn Buckets place as the sixth most popular Disney Parks snack on Instagram, with 20,618 recorded hashtags. Popcorn Buckets are not only a fantastic refillable snack but are also a great souvenir to take home, often shaped like our favorite Disney characters.

According to the study, Mickey Beignets rank as the seventh most Instagrammable Disney Parks snack, with 11,163 Instagram hashtags. Mickey Beignets are slightly harder to find in the parks but can be found at Royal Street Veranda in Disneyland and Scat Cat’s Club in Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, in Walt Disney World.

The top 10 Instagrammable Disney Parks snacks are rounded out with Pandora’s Night Blossom drink ranking in eighth place, followed by Disney Churros and Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

A spokesperson for MagicGuides commented on the findings: “Disney Parks are known worldwide for their thrilling attractions, enchanting shows, and dazzling entertainment, but Disney magic also extends to its delicious and unique food and dining options that cater to all kinds of tastes and preferences. Each Disney Park around the world has its own selection of culinary delights, often featuring themed treats that add to the overall immersive vacation experience.”

“These findings emphasize the unwavering popularity of the iconic Dole Whip, which has been a park staple since first introduced in 1986. The research also highlights that practically any snacks or treats shaped as Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse are popular to post online, with four Mickey-shaped treats in the ranking.”

The top 10 most Instagrammable Disney Parks food and drinks Rank Disney Park food/drink Instagram hashtags 1. Dole Whip 316,535 2. Blue Milk 55,275 3. Mickey Pretzel 30,407 4. Green Milk 25,397 5. Mickey Waffle 25,277 6. Disney Popcorn Bucket 20,618 7. Mickey Beignets 11,163 8. Night Blossom 10,468 9. Disney Churro 10,278 10. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar 9,470

This study was conducted by MagicGuides, the ultimate source for the best Disney vacation planning advice online.

