‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Trailer Released

In the season three trailer of Only Murders in the Building, we witness the intriguing investigation led by Steve Martin’s Charles, Martin Short’s Oliver, and Selena Gomez’s Mabel. This time, the trio delves into a murder that occurred backstage during Oliver’s Broadway show. The unfortunate victim is none other than the show’s lead star, Ben Glenroy, portrayed by Paul Rudd.
As they work together to unravel the mystery, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel pursue leads, question potential suspects, and even explore the involvement of Loretta Durkin, played by Meryl Streep, who is Glenroy’s co-star. Oliver’s main goal is to restore his show, and they document every step of the investigation for their podcast, hoping to uncover the identity of the murderer.
The trailer also offers glimpses of Jesse Williams, known for his role in Grey’s Anatomy, and Ashley Park, famous for her role in Emily in Paris, as they take on significant roles in the investigation. Additionally, Meryl Streep’s quirky character provides a delightful table reading for a script.
Towards the end of the trailer, Meryl Streep’s character shares a profound thought, emphasizing the significance of choices in theater, the things we reveal and conceal, and how those choices can impact everything.
Only Murders in the Building was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.
The highly anticipated series returns to Hulu on August 8, with a thrilling season premiere featuring the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will be available weekly after the premiere.