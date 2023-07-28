20th Century Studios Sets ‘The Bikeriders’ For December

Disney had a mystery theatrical release for this December and it has now been revealed for 20th Century Studios’ The Bikeriders.
The Jeff Nichols written and directed project follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. The film is set to hit theaters on December 1 this year.
The Bikeriders is based on the Danny Lyon novel, and it’s produced by Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and stars a murderer’s row of thespians including Tom Hardy, Boyd Holbrook, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Norman Reedus.
Disney recently moved Searchlight Pictures Poor Things to 2024 due to the strike but The Bikeriders sticking to December 1 is a great sign by studios that the release calendar isn’t getting erased and capsized. The rumor was Wish, Magazine Dreams, and Next Goal Wins could also move, but as of now, Disney isn’t rushing things.