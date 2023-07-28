‘Beyond The Spider-Verse’ and ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Delayed Due to Strikes

Thanks to Sony’s inability to take care of its talent behind and in front of the camera, they had to push back two of its major Marvel projects.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to release on March 29, 2024. Sony is taking the movie off of the calendar for now, since actors cannot do any voice work. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still in theaters and has made over $675 million worldwide, making this the first major franchise films to be delayed. The studio has yet to reveal a new date.

Kraven the Hunter was set for October 6 but is moving back 10 months to August 30, 2024. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony does not want to release the R-rated action film without a full marketing and publicity push that revolves around Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who plays the Spider-Man villain. The first trailer debuted just last month.

Disney has The Marvels still set for a November release but as strikes continue it is looking more and more likely it will move to 2024. Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is also looking like a project that could move with a string of recent animated disappoints, Disney would want a full marketing push with its talent that includes stars Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine.

The DisInsider supports those apart of 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts