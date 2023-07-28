Tiana’s Palace Marquee Revealed, Slated to Open Later This Year

Tiana’s Palace, which is set to become Disneyland Park’s newest restaurant. Now, thanks to Disney Parks on Twitter, we get a first look at the marquee, wheelhouse, and crown-topped smokestacks.

Stepping into this charming establishment with its peach-colored walls and elegant green wrought-iron balconies, guests will be transported to the world of Tiana, drawing inspiration from her life and friendships.

Unlike a character dining location, Tiana’s Palace will delight visitors with its quick-service style, offering a pinch of pizzazz and flair reminiscent of the restaurant from the beloved film. The menu promises to be a delightful fusion of authentic New Orleans flavors, drawing inspiration from Tiana’s friends and adventures.

Disney Imagineers are collaborating with the talented Disney Animation artists who worked on the original film to ensure that the essence of Tiana’s Palace is faithfully brought to life. Interestingly, the designers of the movie found inspiration in the exterior of the original French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square when creating Tiana’s Palace, making it a long-awaited homecoming.

The restaurant will not only feature many current favorites but also explore seasonal flavors and present iconic New Orleans classics, providing a perfect gathering place for friends and families to relish great food and celebrate together – fulfilling the dream that Tiana and her father James once envisioned. Guests may even encounter Tiana herself in New Orleans Square, adding an extra touch of magic to the experience.

