‘Haunted Mansion’ Struggles This Weekend at The Box Office

Haunted Mansion got spooked at this week’s box office marking another misfire for Disney at the box office in 2023.

After making just under $10 million on Friday (including $3.1 million from earlier previews), Haunted Mansion opened with an estimated $24.2 million to take third place. Overseas, Haunted Mansion grossed $9.1 million from 53 territories representing about 50 percent of the marketplace for a global bow of $33.3 million.

The film was plagued by mediocre reviews and an ongoing strike, which prohibited the studio from using its cast to do any last minute promotional stints. Disney is hoping that good word of mouth from audiences will propel the film in the coming weeks much like their animated film Elemental.

Haunted Mansion claimed the dubious title of lowest opening weekend for a Disney theme park attraction-based movie since the 2003 Eddie Murphy-led Haunted Mansion. Thankfully, neither movie comes close to the two lowest ever attraction-based movies, which are Mission to Mars (released through Disney’s Touchstone Pictures banner) and The Country Bears, which earned a respective $22.9 million and $5.3 million.

Directed by Justin Simien, the film is led by a star studded cast that includes Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto and Danny DeVito.

Box Office Top 5

1 1 Barbie $93,000,000 -42.6% 4,337 +94 $21,443 $351,402,851 2 Warner Bros. 2 2 Oppenheimer $46,200,000 -44% 3,647 +37 $12,667 $174,060,430 2 Universal Pictures 3 – Haunted Mansion $24,200,000 – 3,740 – $6,470 $24,200,000 1 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 4 3 Sound of Freedom $12,409,300 -37.4% 3,411 +126 $3,638 $148,972,065 4 Angel Studios 5 4 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One $10,725,000 -44.6% 3,191 -1,130 $3,361 $139,233,033 3 Paramount Pictures

