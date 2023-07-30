Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Returning to Disney… Sort of

The Walt Disney Company has been in overdrive trying to retool the way they do business in all sectors of the business from mass layoffs to the possibility of selling networks. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger is looking to some old friends for some assistance.

According to Puck, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs have both been engaged individually by Disney to consult with Iger, ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro, and others on the future of the linear properties and how they intersect with Disney’s streaming strategy.

Disney has yet to comment on this report.

Mayer was named chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International to head Disney’s global streaming business, ad sales and distribution and the media and studio operations of the company in 2018. He notoriously led the launch of Disney+, ESPN+, and the acquisition of Hulu. He was a name inconsideration for CEO prior to Iger stepping down.

Staggs was chief operating officer of The Walt Disney Company until 2016 stayed with the company as a “Special Advisor to Iger” until 2021. He was also a name in the running for CEO before his departure.

In 2021, Mayer and Staggs founded Candle Media, a Blackstone-backed, Los Angeles-based media company. Candle Media owns Moonbug Entertainment, a children’s entertainment company that has produced shows including CoComelon and Blippi and Reese Witherspoons production banner Hello Sunshine.

While it’s too early to say how much Mayer and Staggs will input when it comes to Disney, one thing is for sure Iger trusts both them. While Disney has not been in an acquiring IP state, I wouldn’t be shocked if Disney acquired Candle Media, which would officially bring Mayer and Staggs back into the Disney fold.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts