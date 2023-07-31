‘Encanto’ Star Stephanie Beatriz Hopeful For a Sequel

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated film Encanto grossed over $250 million at the global box office and while that may sound underwhelming, the film found success through streaming.

Since its Disney+ release, Encanto has consistently topped Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart, most recently with 1.224 billion total minutes of viewing. Nielsen estimated that Encanto was the most-watched film of 2022 with 27.4 billion minutes viewed; approximately 269 million complete showings. It was more than double the second-place film on the end of year list Turning Red (11.43 billion minutes).

Since then, the question has become, will Disney do a sequel? Well, Encanto director/writer duo Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith have expressed that they are open to a potential Disney+ series and Disney CEO at the time Bob Chapek described Encanto as the company’s latest franchise during a February 2022 earnings call. Nothing has come of follow-up talks since but the film’s star Stephanie Beatriz has recently spoken out on the idea of a follow-up.

While speaking with TheWrap, Beatriz expressed her openness to return to the role of Mirabel Madrigal should the opportunity arise. “I go to the parks a lot and whenever people recognize me they ask about that too. So I know fans of the film are really, really eager to know if it’s gonna get a sequel, I would love to do that. I think there’s a ton of story to be told and there’s so many people that would love to see that, but I haven’t heard jack s–t.”

Encanto follows a multigenerational Colombian family, the Madrigals, led by a matriarch (Botero) whose children and grandchildren—except for Mirabel Madrigal (Beatriz)—receive magical gifts from a miracle that helps them serve the people in their rural community called the Encanto. When Mirabel learns that the family is losing their magic, she sets out to find out what is happening, and save her family and their magical house.

The film also stars the voices of María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo [es], Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama. At the 94th Academy Awards, Encanto received nominations for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, and won Best Animated Feature.The film won three awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in the visual media categories: Best Score Soundtrack, Best Compilation Soundtrack, and Best Song (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”). Encanto’s other nominations include nine Annie Awards (winning three), a British Academy Film Award (which it won), two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards (winning one). It also won the National Board of Review Award for Best Animated Film.

