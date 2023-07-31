Everything Coming To Hulu This August

With every new month comes brand new content. August is no different. In fact, one of Disney’s premier streaming services is getting quite a lot of new content.

In addition to premiering the final seasons of hit shows Reservation Dogs and Archer, the streamer will see the return of its Emmy-nominated comedy series Only Murders in the Building. That’s not all though.

Several popular non-Disney titles will be entering the catalog including Jurassic Park, Game Night, and Dune (2021).

You can check out the full list of new shows and movies headed to the platform, as well as dates for when you can expect to stream them down below!

August 1

FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

The A-Team (2010)

Australia (2008)

Cantinflas (2014)

The Craft (1996)

Crash Pad (2017)

The Croods (2013)

Crush (2002)

D.E.B.S. (2005)

Damsels In Distress (2012)

Dance With Me (1998)

Darling Companion (2012)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Eragon (2006)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

In Time (2011)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Labyrinth (1986)

Leap Year (2010)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Moscow On The Hudson (1984)

Notting Hill (1999)

One For The Money (2012)

The One I Love (2014)

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Pandorum (2009)

Phone Booth (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2013)

Shark Tale (2004)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Unfaithful (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

We’re The Millers (2013)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

Zoom (2006)



August 2

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere

Farm Dreams: Series Premiere



August 3

Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries

Lollapalooza: Livestream



August 4

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Accidental Love (2015)

Game Night (2018)

Labor Pains (2009)

Skinamarink (2022)

Supercell (2023)

Sweetwater (2023)

Winter Passing (2005)



August 6

Lollapalooza: Livestream



August 7

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B

Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11



August 8

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere



August 9

Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere

Bait (2023)

Enys Men (2022)



August 10

Just Super (2022)

Polaroid (2019)



August 11

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

Sam & Kate (2022)





August 13



Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)



August 14

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4

America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10

The Intruder (2019)



August 15

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10

Cake Wars: Complete Season 1

Container Homes: Complete Season 1

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Season 4

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

One Last Thing (2005)



August 16

Miguel Wants to Fight (2023)

Thoroughbreds (2018)



August 17

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1

Four Samosas (2022)



August 18

The Friendship Game (2022)

War of the Worlds: The Attack (2023)



August 19

To Catch A Killer



August 20

Amsterdan (2022)



August 21

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)

Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C



August 22

The Intern (2015)



August 23

Trap Jazz (2023)



August 24

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2022)

My Fairy Troublemaker (2022)

Transfusion (2023)



August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1



August 27

Malignant (2021)



August 28

The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1

Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4

Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5



August 29

Snowpiercer (2014)



August 31

Spellbound: Season 1A

FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere

Belle (2014)

The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

Finnick (2022)

What’s Leaving Hulu In August 2023

August 2

Keanu (2016)



August 5

The Last Stand (2013)



August 7

Gully (2021)



August 9

Dune (2021)



August 11

She’s the Man (2006)

Zoolander (2001)



August 14

2:22 (2017)

The Space Between (2021)

Stage Mother (2020)



August 15

The Break-Up (2006)



August 17

International Falls (2020)



August 19

How It Ends (2021)



August 24

Cosmopolis (2012)



August 30

A La Mala (2015)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Knight And Day (2010)



August 31

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)

At Any Price (2013)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Bless Me, Ultima (2013)

Blue Thunder (1983)

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius (2004)

Borat (2006)

Burlesque (2010)

Chasing Mavericks (2011)

The Comebacks (2006)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Delivery Man (2013)

Due Date (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoffa (1992)

The Ides of March (2011)

Idiocracy (2006)

The International (2009)

The Interview (2014)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

The Marine (2006)

The Marine 2 (2009)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Notorious (2009)

One Hour Photo (2002)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Predators (2010)

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2013)

Role Models (2008)

Semi-Pro (2008)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Slackers (2002)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Vice (2018)

Win Win (2010)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

