Everything Coming To Hulu This August

With every new month comes brand new content. August is no different. In fact, one of Disney’s premier streaming services is getting quite a lot of new content.
In addition to premiering the final seasons of hit shows Reservation Dogs and Archer, the streamer will see the return of its Emmy-nominated comedy series Only Murders in the Building. That’s not all though.
Several popular non-Disney titles will be entering the catalog including Jurassic Park, Game Night, and Dune (2021).
You can check out the full list of new shows and movies headed to the platform, as well as dates for when you can expect to stream them down below!
August 1
- FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
- A Dangerous Method (2011)
- The A-Team (2010)
- Australia (2008)
- Cantinflas (2014)
- The Craft (1996)
- Crash Pad (2017)
- The Croods (2013)
- Crush (2002)
- D.E.B.S. (2005)
- Damsels In Distress (2012)
- Dance With Me (1998)
- Darling Companion (2012)
- Enemy of the State (1998)
- Eragon (2006)
- Five Feet Apart (2019)
- The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- In Time (2011)
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- Leap Year (2010)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)
- Love & Other Drugs (2010)
- Midnight In Paris (2011)
- Mortal Kombat (2021)
- Moscow On The Hudson (1984)
- Notting Hill (1999)
- One For The Money (2012)
- The One I Love (2014)
- Ong-Bak (2003)
- Ong Bak 2 (2008)
- Ong Bak 3 (2010)
- Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
- Pandorum (2009)
- Phone Booth (2003)
- Practical Magic (1998)
- The Punisher (2004)
- Punisher: War Zone (2008)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Red (2010)
- Red 2 (2013)
- Shark Tale (2004)
- Simply Irresistible (1999)
- Stay (2005)
- Stealing Harvard (2002)
- Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)
- Take This Waltz (2011)
- Turistas (2006)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
- Unfaithful (2002)
- Waking Ned Devine (1998)
- We’re The Millers (2013)
- What’s Your Number? (2011)
- Zoom (2006)
August 2
- FX’s Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere
- Farm Dreams: Series Premiere
August 3
- Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
August 4
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
- Accidental Love (2015)
- Game Night (2018)
- Labor Pains (2009)
- Skinamarink (2022)
- Supercell (2023)
- Sweetwater (2023)
- Winter Passing (2005)
August 6
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
August 7
- Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B
- Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11
August 8
- Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere
August 9
- Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere
- Bait (2023)
- Enys Men (2022)
August 10
- Just Super (2022)
- Polaroid (2019)
August 11
- Beautiful Disaster (2023)
- Sam & Kate (2022)
August 13
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)
August 14
- Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4
- America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10
- The Intruder (2019)
August 15
- Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4
- Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1
- Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
- Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10
- Cake Wars: Complete Season 1
- Container Homes: Complete Season 1
- Dessert Games: Complete Season 1
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6
- Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2
- NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6
- Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7
- Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
- Unexpected: Complete Season 4
- Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
- The Brass Teapot (2012)
- Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)
- One Last Thing (2005)
August 16
- Miguel Wants to Fight (2023)
- Thoroughbreds (2018)
August 17
- Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1
- Four Samosas (2022)
August 18
- The Friendship Game (2022)
- War of the Worlds: The Attack (2023)
August 19
- To Catch A Killer
August 20
- Amsterdan (2022)
August 21
- My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)
- Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5
- Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1
- Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C
August 22
- The Intern (2015)
August 23
- Trap Jazz (2023)
August 24
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2022)
- My Fairy Troublemaker (2022)
- Transfusion (2023)
August 26
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1
August 27
- Malignant (2021)
August 28
- The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1
- Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5
August 29
- Snowpiercer (2014)
August 31
- Spellbound: Season 1A
- FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere
- Belle (2014)
- The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
- Finnick (2022)
What’s Leaving Hulu In August 2023
August 2
- Keanu (2016)
August 5
- The Last Stand (2013)
August 7
- Gully (2021)
August 9
- Dune (2021)
August 11
- She’s the Man (2006)
- Zoolander (2001)
August 14
- 2:22 (2017)
- The Space Between (2021)
- Stage Mother (2020)
August 15
- The Break-Up (2006)
August 17
- International Falls (2020)
August 19
- How It Ends (2021)
August 24
- Cosmopolis (2012)
August 30
- A La Mala (2015)
- From Paris with Love (2010)
- Knight And Day (2010)
August 31
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)
- At Any Price (2013)
- Black Dynamite (2009)
- Bless Me, Ultima (2013)
- Blue Thunder (1983)
- Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius (2004)
- Borat (2006)
- Burlesque (2010)
- Chasing Mavericks (2011)
- The Comebacks (2006)
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- Delivery Man (2013)
- Due Date (2010)
- Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
- Get Him to the Greek (2010)
- The Girl Next Door (2004)
- The Good Shepherd (2006)
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Hall Pass (2011)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- Hoffa (1992)
- The Ides of March (2011)
- Idiocracy (2006)
- The International (2009)
- The Interview (2014)
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- The Marine (2006)
- The Marine 2 (2009)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- The Newton Boys (1998)
- Notorious (2009)
- One Hour Photo (2002)
- Out of the Furnace (2013)
- Predators (2010)
- Red (2010)
- Red 2 (2013)
- Role Models (2008)
- Semi-Pro (2008)
- The Shape of Water (2017)
- Slackers (2002)
- Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
- Vice (2018)
- Win Win (2010)
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)