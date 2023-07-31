‘Reservation Dogs’ Composer Mato Wayuhi to Score ‘Echo’

Marvel Studios upcoming Disney+ series Echo, which follows the Native American hero, has a cast and crew of native-Americans and now, they added another to its post-production team.

According to Film Music Reporter, Native American hip-hop artist/composer Mato Wayuhi (Reservation Dogs) has been tapped to score the series, which stars Alaqua Cox, who returns to the role from the Hawkeye series. Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Charlie Cox are also starring.

Following the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

Marion Dayre serves as head writer for the series with Sydney Freeland leading the directing team. The series is also produced by 20th Television. Echo will be released on November 29th, but here’s the catch, all episodes will debut all at once and will not be a week-to-week release.

