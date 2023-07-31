Rumor: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Could Become a Movie

The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the studio’s unwillingness to pay their talent have caused multiple delays on various projects including Lilo & Stitch, Deadpool 3, Thunderbolts, amongst many others. One project that was gearing up to film was season 4 of the hit series, The Mandalorian, but according to a new rumor, there could be a major shake-up with the project.
Per MakingStarWars, they are hearing that due to delays from the strikes, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni fear they will not to make The Mandalorian season 4 and Ahsoka season 2 in time for Filoni’s “MandoVerse” movie. A question being floated is if they can take the main story for season 4 of The Mandalorian and turn it into a feature film, which would come after the recently announced Rey solo film. Season 4 was planned to begin in September, which is now very unlikely.
As of now, this is a big-time rumor but MakingStarWars is reputable when it comes to these projects and even they are treating this lightly. Disney has dates for 3 theatrical Star Wars films May 22, 2026 (Rey solo film), December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027. It is increasingly likely with the strikes ongoing with no end in clear sight Disney will likely shake up their release calendar with a number of projects.