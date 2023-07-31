Rumor: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Could Become a Movie

The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the studio’s unwillingness to pay their talent have caused multiple delays on various projects including Lilo & Stitch, Deadpool 3, Thunderbolts, amongst many others. One project that was gearing up to film was season 4 of the hit series, The Mandalorian, but according to a new rumor, there could be a major shake-up with the project.

Per MakingStarWars, they are hearing that due to delays from the strikes, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni fear they will not to make The Mandalorian season 4 and Ahsoka season 2 in time for Filoni’s “MandoVerse” movie. A question being floated is if they can take the main story for season 4 of The Mandalorian and turn it into a feature film, which would come after the recently announced Rey solo film. Season 4 was planned to begin in September, which is now very unlikely.

As of now, this is a big-time rumor but MakingStarWars is reputable when it comes to these projects and even they are treating this lightly. Disney has dates for 3 theatrical Star Wars films May 22, 2026 (Rey solo film), December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027. It is increasingly likely with the strikes ongoing with no end in clear sight Disney will likely shake up their release calendar with a number of projects.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts