Adam Driver Reportedly Passes on ‘Fantastic Four’ Role

During the Spring, there were speculations that Adam Driver had been offered the role of Reed Richards in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four. However, it turned out that Driver had indeed received the offer but decided to decline it.
According to Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, he mentioned that a source from Marvel revealed Driver’s reservations about taking on the role. Apparently, Driver had received the script some time ago but couldn’t find a connection with the character. As a result, the idea of him being cast in the film was quickly dismissed.
Sneider did mention that there is still a chance for Marvel to send Driver a new script for the movie, which is currently in development by Josh Friedman (Avatar: The Way of Water).
Initially planned to start shooting in January, production is likely to get pushed back with the current WGA and SAG strikes still ongoing. There have been numerous rumors about the potential cast, including names like Daveed Diggs, Paul Mescal, Margot Robbie, Jodie Comer, Antonio Banderas, and Vanessa Kirby. However, at this point, it seems that Vanessa Kirby is the only one who remains a possibility for a role in the film.
WandaVision director Matt Shakman is attached to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.