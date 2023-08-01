Emma Corrin Excited to Play ‘Deadpool 3’ Villain

Deadpool 3 is coming and while ongoing strikes have paused production, a majority of the film has been completed. In the meantime, Emma Corrin, who play’s the villain of the film, has shared how excited they are is to get to play that type of role.

In an interview with Empire Magazine before the SAG-AFTRA strike, promoting their latest series A Murder at the End of the World, Corrin shared their excitement about being part of a franchise, not specifically for the MCU itself, but for the opportunity to explore their dark side on screen:

“I feel really excited to play a villain, I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.”

The actor also discussed their limited experience with the superhero genre and the challenge of joining such a massive franchise:

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f*ck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing. I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings.” Corrin

As of now, Corrin’s role is being kept under wraps, but some have speculated that they could be playing Lady Deadpool. For those who don’t know, Lady Deadpool is Wanda Wilson and has the exact same powers and abilities as the primary Wade Wilson variant of Deadpool. Like Wade Wilson, Lady Deadpool also has telepathic immunity, preventing telepath mutants like Charles Xavier from accessing his thoughts or influencing his decisions. Having a somewhat similar life to Wade Wilson, Wanda is more of a social recluse.

In the comics, Wanda Wilson led a resistance against the U.S. government in Washington, D.C. Here, she had to go toe-to-toe with that reality’s Steve Rogers, aka General America. She was almost bested by Rogers when the primary Deadpool variant teleported into the universe and killed him.

Deadpool 3 sees the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner, who surprisingly returns to the Marvel fold as Elektra. Also reprising their roles from the previous Deadpool films are Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wilson’s blind elderly roommate, Karan Soni as Dopinder, a taxi driver and admirer of Wilson who serves as his de facto chauffeur, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, a member of the X-Men with the mutant ability to transform his entire body into organic steel, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend and fellow X-Men member, and Rob Delaney as Peter, a member of Wilson’s “X-Force” team. Additionally, Matthew Macfadyen is cast in an undisclosed role, which is rumored to be a TVA agent.

The film is being directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, from a script by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as well as Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. Rob Simonsen was hired to compose the film’s score, after previously working with Levy on The Adam Project and the fourth season of Stranger Things

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 3, 2024.

