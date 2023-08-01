‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer Becomes The Biggest Trailer Debut For a Disney+ Series

Yesterday, Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for season two of Loki. The trailer is already a hit with fans across social media and now it has hit a pretty big milestone for Disney+.
According to Deadline, the trailer has already amassed over 80 million views making it the biggest online trailer debut ever for any series on Disney+. The first season, which debuted in June of 2021, remains Marvel Studios’ most-watched series on Disney+.
Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, starring alongside Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors (Victor Timely), and Owen Wilson (Mobius) reprising their roles from the first season, alongside Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan.
The new season is produced by Marvel Studios, with Eric Martin serving as head writer and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight) leading the directing team, which also includes Dan DeLeeuw and Kasra Farahani. The second season is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on October 6, 2023, and will consist of six episodes.