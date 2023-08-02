‘Elemental’ Continues to Have Legs, Hits $400 Million Worldwide

The legs keep on going for Pixar’s Elemental at the box office. The newest film from the storied animation studio finished Tuesday with a domestic total of $146.2 million and $257.5 million overseas for a worldwide total of $403.7 million.
The milestone makes Elemental the first Hollywood animated movie based on original IP to cross $400 million at the box office since before the pandemic. For perspective, 2022’s Lightyear grossed a measly $200 million worldwide. With a production budget of $200 million, Elemental will not end up being a massive loss for Disney.
Elemental‘s box office legs are from over, the film opens in Japan on Friday, and while it isn’t the biggest market in Asia, the last Pixar original released in Japan was 2017s Coco and it went on to make over $46 million. In South Korea, Elemental is dominating and is the third biggest animated release of all-time behind Disney’s Frozen and the local animated title Round Up.
The original feature film is set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.