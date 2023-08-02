It may not be a spinoff of the Disney princess scene from Ralph Breaks The Internet but Disney+ has announced LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, coming to Disney+ August 18.

In this special, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel set off on an adventure when they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. The Princess characters work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms.

Fans can also shop Disney Princess LEGO sets including the Ultimate Adventure Castle, featured in the Disney+ Special, and all-new sets– Disney Castle, Princess Enchanted Journey, Aurora’s Castle and Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Castle. This is all to kick off the “Wonder of Princess” festivities, as part of the ongoing celebration of 100 years of Disney.

Disney Princess celebrates the most magical adventures and the relatable, empowered heroes who inspire fans—young and old, around the world—to discover whole new worlds and realize their full potential. Every Disney Princess character, from optimistic and kind Snow White to adventurous wayfinder Moana, empowers fans to dream of bringing the magic of Disney’s most beloved stories to life in their own lives, by finding the courage to impact their world and taking charge of their own destinies.

