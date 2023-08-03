Adam Brody Reveals he Auditioned For Star-Lord in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

The interview with Brody, that this article refers to was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike started.

It is hard to imagine a world where Chris Pratt isn’t Peter Quill aka Star-Lord but we all know that actors like Glenn Howerton (It’s Alway’s Sunny in Phildalphia) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!) were in contention for the role. Now, thanks to a new interview, we now know one of Levi’s Shazam! co-stars was also up for the role.

While speaking with Just for Variety (before the ongoing strike) Adam Brody revealed he actually auditioned for Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. “I wanted that one,” he said, adding that Chris Pratt was definitely the better choice in the long run, “He is bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it.”

For those who don’t know the story, Pratt had initially turned down the role of Peter Quill, explaining he did not “want another Captain Kirk or Avatar moment” (after humbling auditions for both). The film’s casting director, Sarah Finn, suggested Pratt to the director James Gunn, who had struggled to cast that role and dismissed the idea. In spite of this, Finn arranged for a meeting between the two, at which point Gunn was convinced that Pratt was perfect for the role. Pratt also won over Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, despite having gained weight again for the comedy film Delivery Man, which he would end up quickly losing. The role was part of a multi-film deal that Pratt signed with Marvel and the rest was history.

You can see Chris Pratt as the now-iconic character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which started streaming on Disney+ today.

