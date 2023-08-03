Vanessa Kirby Lands Sue Storm Role in ‘Fantastic Four’

We finally have some legitimate Fantastic Four casting news as Mission Possible: Dead Reckoning star Vanessa Kirby has landed the coveted role of Sue Storm.

Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider revealed the news during The Hot Mic podcast earlier today. Kirby’s deal reportedly closed prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Kirby’s name was one of many rumored in recent weeks alongside Barbie star Margot Robbie and Free Guy‘s Jodie Comer.

Jessica Alba and Kate Mara played the role in Marvel’s previous adaptations. The sister of Johnny Storm, she eventually falls in love with Reed Richards and has two kids with him. Matt Smith (Morbius) is currently believed to be the frontrunner for the role of Reed Richards. Marvel Studios’ attempt at Fantastic Four will be centered around Sue Storm.

The last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year, but with the current strikes, it is likely a production shift is possible. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were also replaced by Avatar scribe Josh Friedman. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

