Meet Me @ The Altar Covers “Take Me Away” In Celebration of Freaky Friday’s 20th Anniversary

Meet Me @ The Altar has released the deluxe edition of their debut album, Past // Present // Future, featuring four new tracks. Among them is “Take Me Away,” a cover of the Disney classic from Freaky Friday, where Lindsay Lohan’s fictional band, Pink Slip, performs at a battle of the bands in the movie’s finale.

The pop-punk trio gives a nostalgic nod to the 2000s with their rendition, amping up the riffs and delivering an energetic live performance.

“Aside from it just being an absolutely iconic moment in pop culture, ‘Take Me Away,’ Pink Slip, and Freaky Friday as a whole had a lot of influence over us growing up,” the band say. “It’s everything we love all meshed into one — female representation in punk music, and on screen! Being able to pay homage to such an endless well of inspiration to us was really gratifying. It really takes you back to an era that I think we all miss.”

Disney’s 2003 Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan-led Freaky Friday remake was met with positive reviews. The film grossed over $160 million at the worldwide box office on just a $20 million budget. A sequel is officially in development with Curtis and Lohan set to return.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts