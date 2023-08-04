Rumor: ‘Chang Can Dunk’ Disney+ Series in The Works

This past March, Disney+ released their original movie Chang Can Dunk, which follows follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming.

The movie was met with positive critic and fan reviews with a 95% critic score and 77% audience score. While it is unknown how it did based on streaming analytics as Disney+ doesn’t release those measures, it appears they want to continue with a new story in a new way.

We are hearing Disney+ is looking to make a Chang Can Dunk series. As of now, this is a rumor and should be treated with a grain of salt. If true, the idea would be to bring back the movie’s cast, which includes Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, Chase Liefeld, and Mardy Ma. With the ongoing WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it is also unknown how far into development the series, if it is at all. That said, this was a fun rumor we heard that we thought we’d share with you all.

Chang Can Dunk was released exclusively as a Disney+ original film on March 10, 2023. The film’s director Jingyi Shao was one of the ten directors honored during the Palm Springs International Film Festival for his contribution to the film. You can check out our glowing review for Chang Can Dunk here.

