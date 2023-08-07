‘Haunted Mansion’ Director Justin Simien Wants to Develop a ‘Captain EO’ Movie

While Haunted Mansion is struggling to find legs at the box office, the newest Disneyland attraction-based movie is being received well by fans. Director Justin Simien brought the mansion to life in a fun unique way, but now he wants to tackle another Disneyland favorite.

While speaking with ScreenRant at San Diego Comic-Con, Simien revealed that he would like to adapt Michael Jackson’s Captain EO, if given the chance. “Listen, I know it is out of commission, okay? I know that’s not technically a ride, but I am ready. I need some singing and I need some dancing and I need some jerry curl juice in outer space immediately.”

While Haunted Mansion may be a box office disappointment, that’s not stopping Disney from continuing to develop films based on their classic attractions. The studio is developing Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain, Tower of Terror, and Matterhorn movies, as well as Jungle Cruise 2, and multiple Pirates of Caribbean projects.

Captain EO, released in 1986, was a 3D science fiction film starring the King of Pop Michael Jackson and directed by Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather) that was shown at Disney theme parks from 1986 through 1996. The attraction returned to the Disney Parks in 2010 as a tribute after Jackson’s death.

In Captain EO, the infamous Captain EO and his ragtag crew are sent on a diplomatic mission through space to deliver a gift to the mysterious and menacing Supreme Leader of a desolate industrial planet. Angelic Houston starred as the Supreme Leader with George Lucas producing and legendary composer the late James Horner scoring.

