‘The Little Mermaid’ Coming to Disney+ September 6

Despite a plethora of awful backlash, The Little Mermaid was able to make Disney a little money at the box office. Now, fans have more to be excited for.
The Halle Bailey-led remake will join the 1989 animated original on Disney+ September 6. The company has previously announced that The Little Mermaid will debut on physical media September 19.
The Little Mermaid follows a mermaid princess, Ariel, who is fascinated with the human world and makes a deal with a treacherous sea witch, Ursula. Ariel trades her voice for human legs to impress Prince Eric, whom she saved from a shipwreck, but time is running out.
Directed by Rob Marshall, the film also stars Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy.
The film is still in some theaters and currently sits at $564 million at the global box office.