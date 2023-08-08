Disney+ Debuts Trailer and Poster For ‘LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest’

World Princess Week is right around the corner and to celebrate Disney+ is releasing a brand new animated special LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest. Today, the streamer debuted the first trailer and poster.

In LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?

The original voice actresses return to voice the iconic princesses including Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, and Katie Von Till as Snow White. The five were last seen together voicing their respective characters in the now iconic princess sequence in Ralph Breaks The Internet. Additional voices include Richard White as Gaston, Joanne Worley as Wardrobe, Corey Burton as Magic Mirror, and Jim Cummings as King Triton.

Michael D. Black is the director and Robert Fewkes, Pamela J. Keller, Joshua R. Wexler, and Sanjee Gupta are producers.

Viewers also have the opportunity to shop the LEGO® Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle featured in the special on shopDisney.com and retail locations globally.

