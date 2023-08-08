Disney Forms Task Force to Study AI and Cut Costs

The Walt Disney Company has reportedly formed a task force to explore and develop artificial intelligence (AI) applications across its various business segments.
According to a Reuters report, the initiative, which began earlier this year, aims to build in-house AI capabilities and forge partnerships with startups. Disney is recruiting AI and machine learning experts to work on projects spanning Walt Disney Studios, theme parks, and advertising.
While the house of mouse perceives AI as a valuable instrument for mitigating escalating production expenses and enriching customer interactions, this initiative arises during a period of tension within the entertainment industry. Performers and writers, who interpret AI as a potential hazard to their professions, are currently engaged in a strike, voicing their concerns about the industry’s adoption of this technology.
Disney has a longstanding dedication to pioneering technology, evidenced by a portfolio of over 4,000 patents, collaborations with esteemed academic institutions, and innovations such as the immersive “Magic Bench” mixed-reality system. Within Disney’s AI research endeavors, notable projects include Project Kiwi—a mobile Groot robot capable of independent movement and guest interaction—and the D3-09 conversational character, an integral part of every cabin on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.