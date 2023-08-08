Zoe Saldana Recalls Bad Experience Filming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’

Zoe Saldana is at the top of her career starring in multiple blockbuster films including Avatar, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. That said, Saldana was a part of another massive franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. However, her experience on that franchise was not her favorite.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Saldana revealed she had a poor experience filming Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 20 years ago. “I really had a not-so-good experience. Because of just the poor management at that time, and Jerry Bruckheimer knows this, we spoke about it eventually. I think he read somewhere where I had expressed my discomfort and disappointment, and years later he apologized, which felt really quite honorable actually, I have to say.”

The Curse of the Black Pearl was Saldana’s first major role and while the experience wasn’t pleasant for her, her career would quickly rise. She has appeared in the three highest-grossing films of all time (Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame), a feat not achieved by any other performer. Films she has appeared in have grossed more than $14 billion worldwide and, as of 2023, she is the second-highest-grossing film actress, and the fourth actor overall. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

In Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, she played Anamaria, a pirate joining Will Turner and Mr. Gibbs for a chance to confront Jack Sparrow for stealing her ship. Defying low pre-release expectations, the film was a huge box-office success—it grossed $654.3 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2003.

