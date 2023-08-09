New Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Will Combine Content Into One App; Price Hikes Coming

While subscribers to Disney+ and Hulu have called for the two streaming services to merge, The Walt Disney Company is going to make it easier for users to receive their favorite content.

Disney is launching a new premium bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99 per month. The bundle will combine Disney+ and Hulu into one app, which will release later this year. However, the services will remain separate. The new bundle will be a centerpiece of that offering. The idea is one login to access the two services on app. This allows the company to keep both services without an actual merging of the two.

Disney is also raising prices for its ad-free tiers of Disney+ and Hulu, as well as ESPN+ and Hulu with Live TV. The monthly prices for its ad-supported tiers will remain unchanged. The ad-free tier of Disney+ will go from $10.99 per month to $13.99 per month (the annual plan will rise accordingly to $139.99), while Hulu’s ad-free tier will jump from $14.99 to $17.99.

The company is also raising the price of ESPN+ from $9.99 per month to $10.99, with the annual plan rising to $109.99. And the company’s virtual MVPD service Hulu with Live TV will see its base plan rise from $69.99 per month to $76.99 per month (it’s plan with ad-free tiers of Disney+ and Hulu will rise to $89.99 per month). The other major vMVPD, YouTube TV, also hiked its monthly price earlier this year to $73. These new price hikes will go into effect in October.

